SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a home in the 100 block of Avenue S South.

They found a 58-year-old man who was suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival, however is believed to have known the victim, police say.