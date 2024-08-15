'Very, very sad': SCYAP closes doors after 23 years of supporting Saskatoon youth

A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.

On Wednesday, Saskatoon Community Youth Arts Programming (SCYAP) announced on Facebook it was closing after 23 years in the community.

Operations Manager Clay Shaw said increasing costs and struggles with funding led to the closure.

“Most of our funds are generated through grants, and we couldn't find long-term sustainability through the granting process. We also had some self-generated funds through our graphic arts departments, but it wasn't enough to really continue,” Shaw said in an interview with CTV News.

SYCAP has done more than 60 large-scale murals including four along Broadway and the parkade wall of St. Paul’s Hospital.

Silvana Shamo, a former client and employee, said SCYAP has been life-changing and she’s “very, very sad” to see it close.

“I just don't know what to do, because this was my dream job, helping others and building their confidence,” Shamo said.

SCYAPA helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities. (Stacey Hein/CTV News)

She said when her family came to Canada from Türkiye, she struggled to learn English which impacted her self esteem.

“I used to be very shy, nervous, and had no confidence, especially with having a learning disability and ADHD,” she said.

“This helped me a lot with going through it and helped me build my confidence.”

Shamo was hired shortly after taking a program and has worked with SCYAP for 12 years. She said she’s concerned for the youth who used the centre as a safe space.

“I'm worried because there are some youth and others who really need this place and to have somewhere where they want to get out of trouble,” she said.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said he’s “very sorry to hear” SCYAP has closed.

“They have been a safe place, a second home for so many youth,” Clark said.

“It’s sad because we need more of these programs right now, not less in our community.”