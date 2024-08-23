'Very poor air quality': Saskatoon is under air quality advisory

Environment Canada has extended its air quality advisory for Saskatoon due to the persistent presence of wildfire smoke.

The advisory was initially issued on Thursday and extended again just before 10 a.m. Friday warns of "very poor air quality" and reduced visibility, posing a health risk.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health. The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk,” the advisory says.

The federal weather agency says air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Saskatoon residents are advised to limit or postpone outdoor activities and exercise, especially those who are more susceptible to the effects of wildfire smoke.

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke such as seniors, pregnant women, and pregnant people, people who smoke, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise, and people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors.”

To improve indoor air quality, residents should ensure their ventilation systems have clean, high-quality filters and consider using portable air purifiers.

Wearing a well-fitted N95 mask outdoors can also help reduce exposure to harmful particles, Environment Canada says.