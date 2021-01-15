SASKATOON -- The same day the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced vaccine clinics in rural communities in North Central Saskatchewan for people over 70 they were booked full.

Adeline Fossey was notified by a home care worker about the clinic and was asked to let other seniors know about the clinic.

As the secretary of the Shellbrook senior’s groups, Fossey mobilized others on their board to make phone calls to seniors. They contacted 55 seniors to let them know they could call in to book an appointment for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19.

“It’s very frustrating for seniors, particularly those who aren’t on the internet,” said Fossey. She said she doens’t know one person who called that got in.

Fossey called to make an appointment for herself but was told that the clinic was full.

“The word came out on the 14th and they were finished on the 14th, so that’s not very productive.”

The SHA released a statement to media Jan. 14 at 6:45 pm stating clinics in Big River, Canwood, Shellbrook, Birch Hills, Debden, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake and Christopher Lake were full.

Premier Scott Moe said Health Minister Paul Merriman would be raising the issue of vaccines with the federal government and asking for the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Saskatchewan has been able to increase the pace of vaccinations in recent days, but our planning is based on the federal government providing a reliable weekly supply of vaccines,” Moe said.

The federal government has advised Saskatchewan to expect 11,700 Pfizer doses per week throughout the month of February. The premier’s office states that vaccine rollout is based on that schedule.