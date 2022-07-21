'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash

Following a decision to grant parole for the semi-driver convicted in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash, one of the families affected by the tragedy is expressing disappointment.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu drove through a stop sign near Tisdale, Sask. and collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus in April 2018, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

Sidhu, was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

During a parole hearing in Bowden, Alta. on Wednesday, Sidhu was granted day parole.

In a statement to CTV News, the family of Logan Boulet, one of the players killed in the crash, said they are "very disappointed" by the decision.

"The Boulet family, while respecting the process of the parole board, are very disappointed in the ruling," the statement said.

"We have no feelings for Mr. Sidhu and what he wants and feels he deserves. We want our Logan back, but we cannot have this."

The story of Boulet's life-saving gift of organs to six recipients encouraged many to sign their own organ donation cards in what became known as the "Logan Boulet Effect."

In the wake of the tragic crash, the family emerged as prominent advocates for organ and tissue donation.

"We have chosen to focus our energy on passionately helping organ transplant groups across Canada and the U.S. to move the needle to increase organ and tissue donor registration numbers," the family said.

"We will continue to focus our energy on things we can control and not on things that we cannot."

Under day parole conditions, an offender is permitted to participate in the community but must return to custody and the end of each day. After a six-month period, Sidhu could be granted full parole.

The family of another player who died in the crash, Evan Thomas, said they are no longer concerned with details surrounding Sidhu's penalty and release.

"The Thomas family is aware that Jaskirat Sidhu has been granted day parole and eventually will be released on full parole in six months' time," a statement from the Thomas family said.

"We have said right from the day Mr. Sidhu entered his guilty plea in Melfort that we did not care if his sentence was one day, 10 years or the rest of his life. We still feel that way," the family said.

The family said they have "moved forward" and are focused on remembering and celebrating Evan's life and legacy.

"We would like to extend our love to the Broncos family and wish them the best in their grief journey.”

Sidhu, who holds permanent resident status, is also facing possible deportation.

Under Canada's immigration legislation, a permanent resident can face removal from Canada in instances of serious criminality.

In March, Canada Border Services Agency recommended that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide if he should be deported back to India.

His lawyer is seeking to fight his deportation in federal court.

--With Canadian Press files