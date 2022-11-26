Vehicle theft ends in Taser deployment: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

SPS said the incident happened on Friday at around 8 p.m. after police spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Regina.

The vehicle was travelling into Saskatoon on Highway 11 near Victoria Blvd., according to an SPS news release.

“A tire deflation device was successfully deployed and the vehicle was followed and stopped on Circle Dr. near Airport Dr. where the male refused to comply with demands to surrender himself for arrest,” the news release said.

Police said the male driver was attempting to flee when officers used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to subdue him.

The suspect was wanted for being unlawfully at large, according to SPS.

A sawed-off rifle was located inside the vehicle and the suspect has been charged with possession of stolen property and several firearm-related charges.

SPS said the incident would be reviewed according to policy.