Vehicle swallowed as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection

A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.

An SUV was submerged in a large hole at the intersection of Millar Avenue and 60th Street.

A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water on July 5, 2022. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

In a news release sent just after 4:30, the City of Saskatoon said emergency repairs on a water main were underway.

Detours were in place and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

"Some businesses in the area may experience low water pressure. If needed, affected addresses will be issued a drinking water advisory," the news release said.

Businesses were asked to avoid heavy water use until further notice.

"Activities such as handwashing and appliance use are allowed. A pressure-drop will be noticeable at the tap," the city said.