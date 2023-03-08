University of Saskatchewan research team designs app to help kidney transplant patients

A team of researchers from the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) have created a mobile app to help kidney transplant patients get the information they need.

“Our previous research in transplant education has indicated that patient-centred video education can improve knowledge and satisfaction for transplant patients and caregivers,” Holly Mansell from the research team said in a University of Saskatchewan news release.

“However, video education cannot easily be tailored, and editing a video series requires significant time and resources.”

The patient education app can be adapted for a specific population or individual, the release said.

Mansell worked with Nathaniel Osgood from the U of S department of computer science on the project, as well as other U of S members and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Working with experts in patient education, computer scientists and trainees, our plan is to test the app with a group of Saskatchewan patients who have received a kidney transplant. Then, the next step will be to evaluate whether including patient stories makes education more effective,” said Mansell.

Funding was provided by the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation.