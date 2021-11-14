University of Saskatchewan Huskies seek 20th Hardy Cup after dominant Canada West semifinal win

SASKATOON -

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team beat the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal 39-17, punching its ticket to the Hardy Cup against the University of Manitoba Bisons.

Huskies’ quarterback Mason Nyhus continued his stellar, unbeaten season starting for the Huskies, throwing for 381 yards and three touchdowns.

Sam Baker was Nyhus’ favourite target on Saturday, catching eight passes for 148 yards including a 14-yard touchdown. Daniel Perry recorded seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown for the home team.

After the Bisons beat the University of Alberta Golden Bears in the other semifinal, the Bisons will travel to Saskatoon next weekend for the Canada West final, known as the Hardy Cup. The Huskies will look to capture its 20th Hardy Cup in program history.

The 84th Hardy Cup will be played at Griffiths Stadium on Nov. 14.