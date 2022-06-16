Union representing workers at Sask. Penitentiary welcomes move to pause COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A union representing federal corrections officers in Saskatchewan is welcoming a move to suspend COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers.

“We definitely welcome the decision to bring the workers back,” said a Saskatchewan regional president for the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers James Bloomfield.

Vaccination requirements for Core Public Administration (CPA) including RCMP will be suspended June 20, according to the Government of Canada.

“At this point, it’s not who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s about ensuring these people are contacted and get back to work as soon as possible," Bloomfield said.

“We have no health and safety concerns that were brought to our attention at this point for this."

According to the union, eight workers have been off the job without pay at Saskatchewan Pientinery in Prince Albert.

CPA employees, RCMP and other federal agencies who did not get COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible to return to work. Managers have been notified to contact eligible employees who have left their jobs due to the policy.

Bloomfield says some unvaccinated employees who sought accommodation were at work during the pandemic and working alongside vaccinated coworkers so he doesn’t anticipate many issues among colleagues with other unvaccinated individuals returning to the workplace.

“Everything has been managed up to this point with people in the same positions.”

Claims for “lost pay” will continue to work their way through the system through grievances, says Bloomfield, and some employees have filed Canadian Human Rights complaints.

“We will continue to represent our members through the processes,” he said.