SASKATOON -- A snapshot of job numbers four months after the start of the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic shows more people are heading back to work.

According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada’s July labour force survey, employment across Canada rose by 419,000. In June employment numbers rose by 953,000.

In May, Canada’s unemployment rate sat at a record high 13.7 per cent. In July that number shrunk to 10.9 per cent according to Statistics Canada. Canada's unemployment rate in February was 5.6 per cent.

In Saskatchewan, employment rose by 13,000 while the unemployment rate fell 2.8 per cent to 8.8.

Across Canada employment rose faster for women (275,000) than men (144,000).