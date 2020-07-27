SASKATOON -- U Sports is giving a one-time exemption to its football eligibility policy, permitting all currently eligible student-athletes to participate in the 2021 football season.

Football players across Canada had been facing an early end to their varsity careers, as the age cap of 25 would have prevented them from playing a fifth season next year after this year's cancelled championship.

Five University of Saskatchewan Huskies would have been affected.

“After discussions with our membership, we have determined that it’s an appropriate time to explore ways to improve the current safety and participation policies in football with an anticipated completion date of February 2021,” Dick White, U SPORTS Interim CEO said in a news release.

“Although there are many negative impacts of the COVID pandemic, there are also opportunities to make some changes.”