SASKATOON -- The governing body of university athletics in Canada, U Sports, handed down a ruling this week that will cost several football players across the country years of their eligibility.

The cancellation of the this year’s national championship and bowl games means that players won’t use up one of their five years of eligibility, but because football has an age limit of 25 – the only sport in U Sports that does — players that would otherwise be eligible to return in 2021 will not be able to do so.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” said Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory.

“I just don’t feel it’s in the best interest, I don’t feel it’s consistent and I don’t think it’s right.”

Flory is one of many coaches across the country who are disappointed with the decision, with University of Alberta Golden Bears head coach Chris Morris going so far as to step down from his position with the Canadian University Football Coaches Association.

I spoke to @UACoachMorris who sits on @USPORTSca Football Technical Subcommittee which guides most football decisions. They voted UNANIMOUSLY to extend the age cap for one season.

Nonetheless representatives from all schools (many of which do not offer football) voted against it — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 9, 2020

“If they’re a student in good standing, and they meet all the eligibility requirements, I don’t understand how and why they can’t play,” said Flory.

“The players that are on our football team that have been the longest serving, aren’t a part of the decision making process. Their best interests aren’t a part of it, and that’s a tough one.”

Five members of the Saskatchewan Huskies fall will turn 25 before Sept. 1, 2021: Colton Klassen, Yol Piok, Jace Peters, Nick Summach and Joseph Trumpy.

Flory says the decision could affect as many as eight to 10 more of his players in the years to come.

“Maybe because they started late, or maybe because they had injury redshirts for a year or two, maybe because they played junior football.”

Flory believes U Sports should put an exemption on the age limit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, because “through no fault of their own” players will have had a year of football “ripped away from them.”

“Not extending, and not granting clemency to those guys on every roster. It’s not only my roster, it’s all my opponent’s rosters too. To be honest with you, this affects other teams a lot more than it affects me, but I’m still going to fight for what’s right, and for those guys on that roster.

“It’s not hard either. You just take your existing roster and you just grandfather all those names. I mean, it’s not that hard. We’re not talking about kids coming in, we’re not talking about players that aren’t a part of it.”

Flory says he’ll stand with his players on the issue.

“You’re a part of our team,” he said, referring to the five players. “You’re in school, you’re a member in good standing with us and you are a part of our football team until they say on September 1st 2021 or whatever, that you can’t put on a jersey anymore.”

CTV has reached out to U Sports for comment.