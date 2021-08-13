SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall before entering campuses.

“The science is unequivocal and overwhelming: vaccinations are the clearest path to beating COVID-19 and its dangerous variants,” President Peter Stoicheff said in a news release.

“We are eager to resume as much in-person teaching, learning and research as we possibly can by January. Only widespread vaccination and testing throughout our campuses can make this happen.”

A first vaccination will be required by Sept. 7 and of a second dose by Oct. 18, the school said in a news release.

Those who are unable or who are unwilling to get vaccinated will be required to provide regular and frequent negative COVID-19 test results and to submit a daily symptom checklist in order to access campuses.

The university’s Pandemic Response and Recovery Team made the recommendations in response to the emerging risk of Delta and other variants and the stalled and comparatively low vaccination rates among those under 30 in Saskatchewan.

For those involved in higher-risk activities—including those living in residence and those involved in Huskie Athletics—vaccinations will be required for participation.

Requests for exemption will be considered in alignment with The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

All current COVID-19 health and safety measures remain in place including indoor mask requirements, wastewater testing, some continued on-line programming, space reconfigurations in high-traffic areas and enhanced cleaning.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.