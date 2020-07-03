SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan is reviewing bids for the Seed Barn and the Poultry Science Building – barns that have been part of the U of S landscape for more than 100 years.

They were for sale due to lack of use. Whoever buys the barns will have to pay to move them.

The Poultry Science Building is also slated for demolition, with an expansion to the U of S engineering building the replacement, vice-president of finance and resources Greg Fowler said.

“That will be the future building site for the Ideas Complex, which is an expansion of the engineering facility, and other usages of the applied sciences within engineering."

Peggy Sarjeant, president of the Saskatoon Heritage Society, wants the poultry building to stay on campus where the original group of buildings was erected.

"We would really like the university to recognize that complex of buildings and try and keep those buildings together."

Bids closed June 29.