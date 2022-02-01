U of S returns to in-person classes on Feb. 7

In-person learning and research activities will return to the University of Saskatchewan campus beginning Feb. 7 for the start of the winter term.

"This decision has been guided by recent and encouraging factors, including the levelling off of new positive cases, levels below prior peaks in COVID-19 viral load detected in wastewater, and high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine boosters by our campus community," according to a news release from the school's pandemic response team.

"Also, 99 per cent of the campus community who plan to be on campus are fully vaccinated. These factors, along with the current health and safety protocols in place, give us confidence in a return to campus on Feb. 7."

The school says there may be some exceptions or specific circumstances that will require some academic program activities to remain remote.

Extracurricular activities that are not directly associated with teaching, learning and research and have not been previously approved will be phased back to in-person by Feb. 21 with strict adherence to verification of full vaccination and other health and safety measures, according to the release.

The school also expects all members of the campus community to obtain their COVID-19 booster shots as soon as eligible. People must also wear a 3-ply single-use mask on all campuses and in all work locations at all times.

"If required, we also know we will be able to manage, mitigate and respond to situations to minimize disruptions," the release said.