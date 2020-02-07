SASKATOON -- Slabs from a staircase used for close to a century received some new markings during the University of Saskatchewan’s Indigenous Achievement Week.

“We wanted people to come in and connect with that and bring their own stories from their own cultures as well, and actually that’s happened a lot this week," organizer Vanessa Hyggen said.

"Education, creating community, having indigenous culture present on campus so that students know that they are welcome here and that they belong here."

Thirteen slabs were spread out across the Gordon Snelgrove Art Gallery, each one with a different moon from the lunar calendar written in Cree Syllabics, an idea developed by local carver and storyteller Lyndon Tootoosis.

A few more slabs were in the second floor of the Art building for people to etch smaller designs of their own choosing.

Friday saw the unveiling of a special piece of art – Canadian artist Kent Monkman’s Scream redesigned onto five skateboard decks.

Jake Moore, director of University Art Galleries and Collection, calls is "a point of access that is very different. It speaks to a different generation."

The week-long celebration of Indigenous culture and achievement finishes off with a round dance put on by the Indian Teacher Education Program on Friday.