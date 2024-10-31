Man wanted in connection with northern Saskatchewan all-day manhunt

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection with a dangerous person alert sent out across the province last week.

RCMP have laid numerous charges and a warrant for Dallas Fulton, 27, from Prince Albert.

Fulton is charged with eight different criminal code charges related to robbery, assault and firearms offences following an all-day manhunt on Oct. 24.

"If you see Dallas Fulton, do not approach him. He may be armed and is considered dangerous," RCMP said in a news release.

Fulton is described as being approximately 120 pounds, five feet and five inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. RCMP say there is a tattoo of a sad face on his right hand a tattoo of a happy face on his left hand.

RCMP says if you see him, or know where he is, please report it to police immediately.Sask. RCMP on the lookout for 'armed and dangerous' suspects after string of auto thefts

Fulton has connections to and may be in the Prince Albert, Rosthern and Duck Lake areas, but RCMP have not been able to confirm the information.

Eighteen-year-old Melissa McCallum from La Ronge and 33-year-old Angus Heathen from Prince Albert. were arrested on Oct. 24 after a man was shot north of Prince Albert.

At around 7:30 a.m. that day, the shooting victim was in a vehicle near White Star Road north of Prince Albert, when he was approached by multiple suspects in a black SUV wearing black bandanas or black balaclavas.

The group in the black SUV stole the man’s vehicle and cellphone and abandoned the black SUV.

An emergency alert blared out on cell phones across the province just before 10 a.m., outlining a string of armed vehicle robberies in the Prince Albert area, with three to four armed suspects last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the junction of Highway 55 and Highway 123, just east of Nipawin, Sask.

Roughly half an hour later, the RCMP believed the suspects were heading down Highway 123 toward Cumberland House. The RCMP says the group collided with a heavy equipment vehicle on Highway 123 in the Thunder Rapids area.

The RCMP says the suspects then abandoned the truck and ran into the bush. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collision. Police said they located and seized two guns from the vehicle.

That afternoon, the RCMP said two suspects - McCallum and Heathen - had been arrested and it was cancelling its dangerous persons alert.

However, police were unable to find two outstanding suspects despite ground and air searches of the heavy bush and swampland of the area near Tobin Lake. The investigation in locating the pair is ongoing.

RCMP also added two additional charges to Heathen, a possession contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.