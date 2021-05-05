Advertisement
U of S gears up for fall reopening
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:52PM CST
SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan is preparing for classes and in-person labs to return in September.
In a statement, President Peter Stoicheff said that COVID-19 numbers are currently high in Saskatchewan - but the university believes the rapid deployment of vaccines means a more open fall term can proceed.
On Friday, students will begin to see the details for course offerings through the registration system.
Student residences will also be more fully opened.