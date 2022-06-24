U of S enters into agreement with Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

The University of Saskatchewan’s Indigenous Wellness Research Group (IWRG) known as pewaseskwan and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) have forged an alliance to further research on Indigenous issues.

“The university and FSIN are building bridges in a number of different ways,” Cameco Chair in Indigenous Health and Wellness, Dr. Alexandra King, said.

“This is but one step, but I think each and every step is an important one in the journey and certainly from a research perspective we are super excited about this.”

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Friday afternoon means the FSIN’s Saskatchewan First Nation Women’s Commission (SFNWC) will work with pewaseskwan on Indigenous research.

“I'm happy to see [the U of S] stepping forward and stepping up to help support Indigenous women and two-spirited because right now I think that's there's a lack of support,” said SIN Vice-Chief Aly Bear.

Dr. King says there are already two projects planned, which will be funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The first project will focus on supporting Indigenous women after being released from the criminal justice system.

“Supporting them in the wellness journey,” she said. “How do they come back into the world?”

“Reintegrate with family, regain their children back, but also how do they do that really important work of healing.”

Dr. King says the second project will be aimed at helping support Indigenous youth with healthy sexuality.

“I think that some of this notion of healthy sexuality is how do we get back to who we are from a spiritual perspective, our spiritual being, and how is that reflected then in sort of our sexuality and other things,” she said.

“The history of the residential schools, 60’s scoop and so much else with colonization has meant that we've ended up having European ideas of sexuality forced on us, and we know that from an Indigenous perspective, as an example, gender was a much different concept. It was far more fluid and much more diverse, and this is really important because in our societies we know that we're richer because we have these people.”

Bear says it’s important that this research is led by Indigenous people.

“Especially if it's research regarding First Nations people and what's going to help support our healing and us moving forward,” she said.

“That's why this partnership is so important because the Saskatchewan First Nations Women's Commission, which is all the woman leadership from across Saskatchewan where there are 23 elected woman chiefs right now currently, are the ones who are going to be helping lead the research.”