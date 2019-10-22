Students at the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon can get a little extra sleep post-election.

The campus is closed until noon Tuesday, due to a power outage impacting several areas of the city. All classes, buildings and services are closed.

Staff and faculty are also being asked not to come onto campus before noon. However, staff essential to maintaining campus operations are asked to come into work at their regular start time.

The U of S will be providing an update at 11 a.m. to confirm the re-opening, which is dependent on power being restored. Students and staff are asked to keep an eye on PAWS, Twitter, Facebook and email for updates.