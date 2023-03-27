Two Saskatoon teens arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen car

Two teens were arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly evading police in a stolen car.

Officers saw a stolen black Dodge Caravan in the 200 block of Avenue I South around 5 a.m., according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police said the driver drove off erratically when approached by officers, then came to a stop in the 200 block of Avenue L North after running into a parked vehicle.

The 16-year-old passenger was taken into custody and later released without charges.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was brought to hospital by paramedics and then later taken into police detention.

He was charged with dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.