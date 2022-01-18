Two Saskatoon schools move online amid Omicron surge

SASKATOON -

Two Saskatoon schools are moving to online learning as the number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grows in the city.

Following consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Saskatoon Public Schools is moving Centennial Collegiate and John Dolan School to remote learning.

In a news release, the public division said students at Centennial college will move to online classes starting Tuesday with classes expected to return in-person on Jan. 24.

All extracurricular activities will be suspended until in-person learning resumes.

At John Dolan, students will move online for two days, Tuesaday and Wednesday.

The public division says the decision was made because the necessary nursing staff at the school who provide specialized education programs for students with multiple disabilities and who are medically fragile are not available.

Between Jan 4 and Jan 16, the division said it has had 705 positive self-reported cases within its schools.