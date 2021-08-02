SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Traffic Unit says it caught two vehicles driving at excessive speeds in the same area of the city Saturday night.

In a social media post, SPS said two drivers were caught travelling 146 km/h and 152 km/h on Circle Drive near Clarence Avenue on July 31. The first driver was ticketed $865 and the second received a $932 ticket.

The second driver was also charged with driving without reasonable consideration, a $580 ticket, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for seven days, according to police.