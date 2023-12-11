SASKATOON
    • Two Sask. teachers honoured by Prime Minister Trudeau

    Two teachers in Saskatchewan have received Canada's top teaching award.

    The Prime Minister recognized David Crowell of Saskatoon's Montgomery School and Dean Vendramin of Regina's Archbishop M.C. O'Neill Catholic High School with certificates of excellence.

    Both teachers were honoured for preparing students for a digital economy.

    Crowell has been teaching at Montgomery for nearly three decades. He works to find creative, hands-on methods to teach students science.

    Vendramin teaches math, robotics and social studies to students in Grades 9-12. He uses game-based tools to better engage with students.

    The Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence are presented annually. 

    This year, 74 teachers across Canada were recognized.  

