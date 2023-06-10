Two Sask. students receive 'Outstanding Citizenship' award

Culinary arts graduate Tristen Hansen will be receiving Sask. Polytechnic's Outstanding Citizenship Award. (Tristen Hansen) Culinary arts graduate Tristen Hansen will be receiving Sask. Polytechnic's Outstanding Citizenship Award. (Tristen Hansen)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London