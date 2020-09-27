SASKATOON -- Two people had to be rescued from trapped vehicles after a head-on collision Sunday morning at the bottom of the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge in Saskatoon.

At around 8:29 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department said it received calls reporting a crash on Idylwyld Drive South near 20th Street East. Upon arrival the fire department said firefighters made contact with a driver trapped in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash. The fire department said firefighters removed the driver-side door to extract the person inside.

Bystanders helped the other driver out of their vehicle before crews arrived, the fire department said.

Both patients were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries. No tickets or charges have been laid by police in this crash.