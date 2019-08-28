

CTV Saskatoon





Police in Prince Albert say two people are facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting.

A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have been charged.

Both are facing gun-related charges. The man is also facing charges for participating in a criminal organization and aggravated assault. The woman faces two additional counts of drug trafficking.

An 18-year-old woman who was shot is recovering in hospital, police say.

Police believe the alleged incident is “gang-related” and happened in the 1400 block of Marquis Road East. The victim was found in a vehicle on 32nd Street East.

Police anticipate laying additional charges, according to a media release.