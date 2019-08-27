

CTV News Saskatoon





Prince Albert Police Service are investigating a shooting that occurred just before noon Tuesday.

Police found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 Block of 32nd Street East in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Parkland Ambulance transported her to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the incident is gang related and happened on the roadway in the 1400 block of Marquis Road East.

Officers found a second vehicle involved in the incident in the 1400 block of 28th Street East, police say. Several people have been taken into custody.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Marquis Road between 15th Avenue East and Sixth Avenue East who notice property damage or witnessed the incident to contact police.