Two people arrested after firearms and drugs seized in Sask. home

Two people were arrested after RCMP seized firearms and drugs from an apartment and a home in North Battleford.

On Sunday, officers executed search warrants at the two residences where they seized around 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, 28,000 illegal cigarettes, five firearms, ammunition, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, RCMP said in a news release.

A 44-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man from North Battleford are facing multiple charges, RCMP said.

They appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Wednesday.