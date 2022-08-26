Two men sentenced in Humbolt kidnapping and homicide

One man has been sentenced to life in jail and another has been sentenced to 18 years in relation to the death of a Humbolt man in 2020.

Tristan Morrison was found guilty of murder in the death of Allan Garrioch and has been sentenced to life in jail with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Steve Veilleux has been convicted of manslaughter in the case.

Both men were sentenced at Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench Thursday.

Garrioch was last seen on Feb. 25, 2020. RCMP found his body in the RM of Bayne. An autopsy confirmed it was Garrioch.

Court heard how Morrison, Veilleux and three others broke into Garrioch’s home, blindfolded and handcuffed him and kidnapped him.

Morrison told the court that the kidnapping wasn’t the plan. He told the court that Garrioch’s murder happened because of a concoction of drugs, alcohol and paranoia.

Veilleux apologized for his part in the death.

“It wasn’t supposed to go this way,” he said.

“I accept the responsibility for the actions I’ve done.”