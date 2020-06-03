SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old man from Saskatoon and a 26-year-old man from Rosthern are facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in Saskatoon Tuesday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspended driver at 35th Street West and Avenue D North. He was issued a ticket and he and the passenger left the scene.

Prior to towing the vehicle, officers did an inventory of the vehicle and found two loaded guns hidden under the passenger seat. The men were arrested several blocks away, without incident.

Both men face numerous charges, including several firearm-related charges, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

They will both appear in court Wednesday.