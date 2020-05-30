Two men charged with arson after Saskatoon garage fire
SASKATOON -- Two men, 22 and 20, have been charged with arson after a garage fire Friday night, Saskatoon police say.
Police and firefighters responded the fire in the 200 block of Avenue L South at 11:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The men were arrested after being witnessed running from the fire, police say.
They are scheduled to see a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.
No one was hurt and damage is estimated at $8,000.