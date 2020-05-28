SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department has issued a demolition order for a boarded-up home in the 1600 block of Avenue C North.

A fire set to the property on May 20 caused $300,000 in damage, the department said in a news release.

“The Fire Prevention and Investigation section of the Saskatoon Fire Department has conducted follow-up on the property. As a result of recent enforcement action, a demolition order has been posted; a fire inspector will monitor the progress of this order to confirm compliance over the coming weeks,” the release said.

The fire department also confirmed that six recent fires on Saskatoon's west side were deliberately set.

They include:

May 15 fire at a boarded-up home in the 400 block of Avenue S South which caused $1,000 in damage.

May 21 garage fire in the 100 block of Avenue K South which caused $10,000 in damage

May 21 home fire in the 400 block of Avenue V South which caused $30,000 in damage.

May 23 home fire in the 300 block of Avenue S South which caused $25,000 in damage

May 23 shed fire in the 100 block of Avenue S South which caused $5,000 in damage.

May 23 fire at a boarded-up home in the 1900 block of 22nd Street West which caused $5,000 in damage.

Firefighters also responded to a fire set to a boarded up house and garbage bin Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Avenue O South.

As of May 22, 45 out of the department’s 97 fires to date this year were incendiary — which is how intentionally set fires are classified — including multiple boarded-up homes.