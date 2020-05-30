SASKATOON -- A boarded-up home in the 300 block of Avenue P South was demolished Friday, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

Due to extensive recent fire damage, a demolition order had already been posted on the structure with a deadline of June 24.

However another small fire was set at the rear of the structure on Friday, the fire department said in a news release.

Under the direction of the Saskatoon Fire Department, an agent of the property owner agreed to expedite demolition to minimize the imminent risk of collapse and maintain the best interests of community safety, the release said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department has also issued a demolition order for a boarded-up home in the 1600 block of Avenue C North.

A fire set to that property on May 20 caused $300,000 in damage, the department says.