SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two injured in belt attack on Saskatoon transit bus

    (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News) (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)
    Share

    A 29-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking passengers with a belt on a city bus.

    According to the Saskatoon Police Service, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on a transit bus at around noon on Wednesday.

    Witnesses reported the man was using a leather belt to strike other passengers.

    The bus was stopped, and police were able to track down the suspect at an address in the 400 block of Ottawa Avenue where he was later arrested.

    Two male victims sustained minor injuries in the assault.

    The 29-year-old man faces charges for two counts of assault.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh swings for the fences, but why now?

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News