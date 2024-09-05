Two injured in belt attack on Saskatoon transit bus

A 29-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking passengers with a belt on a city bus.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on a transit bus at around noon on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported the man was using a leather belt to strike other passengers.

The bus was stopped, and police were able to track down the suspect at an address in the 400 block of Ottawa Avenue where he was later arrested.

Two male victims sustained minor injuries in the assault.

The 29-year-old man faces charges for two counts of assault.