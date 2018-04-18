

The Canadian Press with CTV Saskatoon files





Funerals were underway Wednesday for two victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash — Conner Lukan and Dayna Brons.

Brons, the Broncos’ athletic therapist, died in hospital five days after the team’s bus collided with a semi truck on the way to a playoff game April 6. Fifteen others, including Lukan, were killed in the crash.

People wearing Broncos jerseys to honour the young woman they described as sunny, independent and tenacious filed into Humboldt’s Elgar Pedersen Arena as Brons’ funeral began Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old was raised on a farm in nearby Marysburg and attended school in Lake Lenore, where her family says she loved sports and was one of the few girls to play hockey.

Lukan’s funeral was being held in his hometown of Slave Lake, Alta. His memorial was set to start in the afternoon at the Gathering Place in the community.

The 21-year-old, who's being described as a great leader on the ice and an even greater guy off it, played with the midget St. Albert Raiders and Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.

His former teammates have remembered him on social media as a role model.