

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public that drugs possibly laced with fentanyl may be circulating in the province.

Two men died in Maidstone Friday after what RCMP say are suspected overdoses.

Police were called to a home in the town just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, after a call about a sudden death. When officers arrived, one man was found dead in the home, the second man received medical care, but also died on scene.

While RCMP say it’s too early to confirm the exact cause of death, officers believe the men may overdosed. RCMP didn’t say if they believe it’s from cocaine-laced with fentanyl.

Other overdoses in Sask. earlier this week

RCMP in Kamsack were told on Wednesday two people in that area may have used cocaine and fentanyl, but did not require emergency medical treatment. Kamsack is more than 500 kilometres west of Maidstone.

On Saturday, three people died in Saskatoon as a result of what police say is cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl. Three others were taken to hospital after suspected overdoses.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have come in contact with fentanyl or carfentanil to not touch the drugs, but leave the area and call 911. Officers are also warning the public of consuming street drugs saying it’s never certain what they may contain.

In an unprecedented move, Saskatoon police advised anyone who purchased cocaine from "Lil Joe" or "Joe Bro," or from someone with the number 306-881-7300, that the drug may be laced with fentanyl and may contain a lethal dose.

Police also asked anyone who bought cocaine from that person to turn it in with the promise no charges would be pursued against them.

Three men, ranging in age between 19 and 21 years old, were arrested. Two are from Calgary, one lives in Saskatoon and all are facing drug-related charges, according to court documents.

Police and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are advising people not to take any drugs that weren't prescribed by a doctor or pharmacist.

The Health Authority says take-home Naloxone kits are available for at-risk individuals. The Good Smaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone experiencing a drug overdose from charges for possessing a controlled substance.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated RCMP said two men in Maidstone died of overdoses linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl. CTV regrets the error.