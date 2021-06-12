SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of a COVID-19 case at two schools.

The cases are at Bishop Pocock School and Bethlehem Catholic High School, according to a Friday evening news release.

GSCS says it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

SHA is recommending all contacts get tested and said risk of exposure remains low for anyone not considered a close contact.