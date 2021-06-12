Advertisement
Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at Saskatoon schools
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 11:48AM CST
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of a COVID-19 case at two schools.
The cases are at Bishop Pocock School and Bethlehem Catholic High School, according to a Friday evening news release.
GSCS says it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.
SHA is recommending all contacts get tested and said risk of exposure remains low for anyone not considered a close contact.