SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two arrests made in Edmonton and Prince Albert in historical Saskatoon homicide

    Share

    A 27-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2020 homicide of Eagleson Thomas in Saskatoon.

    The remains of 23-year-old Thomas were found in a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South three years ago, in September 2020. At the time, Saskatoon police determined he was the victim of homicide.

    On May 28, after three years of investigation, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in Edmonton by the city’s police. She was transported to Saskatoon and taken into custody, Saskatoon police said.

    The woman is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. She appeared in court on May 29.

    Police said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by Prince Albert police on a warrant related to the homicide. He was also transferred into Saskatoon police custody.

    He has been charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court on Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming

    Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News