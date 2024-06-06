Two arrests made in Edmonton and Prince Albert in historical Saskatoon homicide

A 27-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2020 homicide of Eagleson Thomas in Saskatoon.

The remains of 23-year-old Thomas were found in a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South three years ago, in September 2020. At the time, Saskatoon police determined he was the victim of homicide.

On May 28, after three years of investigation, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in Edmonton by the city’s police. She was transported to Saskatoon and taken into custody, Saskatoon police said.

The woman is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. She appeared in court on May 29.

Police said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by Prince Albert police on a warrant related to the homicide. He was also transferred into Saskatoon police custody.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court on Thursday.