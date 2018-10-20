

Two arrested after police chase a stolen vehicle

Two stolen vehicles and a police chase resulted in two people being arrested Friday.

Maidstone RCMP responded to an abandoned vehicle call in the RM of Wilton around 9:30 a.m. When responding to that call, an RCMP officer also noticed a recently stolen vehicle with two people inside.

The officer tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but it took off through a construction zone at high speed. Police did not pursue the vehicle because of the danger to the public.

Shortly after that, the vehicle was found abandoned, but a truck and trailer from that area had gone missing.

At 11 a.m., the Britannia Rural Crime Watch group near Highway 3 saw the stolen truck driving into farmyards and trying to get into homes.

With help from the public, police located the two suspects around 11:30 a.m. in a rural area north of Lloydminster. The suspects headed towards Onion Lake before turning west into Alberta.

Police deployed two spike belts, but the suspects continued driving until the tire rubber was completely gone.

The suspects then took off on foot. On man was arrested without incident and another man was arrested after police used a Taser to gain control of the person.

Two men from Alberta have been charged with resisting arrest, flight from police, possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Both will make their first court appearance in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.