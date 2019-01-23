

CTV Saskatoon





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit La Loche Wednesday morning – three years and a day after a fatal school shooting.

Trudeau will visit Dene High School and meet with teachers. He’ll deliver remarks and make an announcement, then take questions from community members and media. The nature of the announcement has not been disclosed.

Four people died and another seven were injured when 17-year-old boy shot up the school and a home in La Loche on Jan. 22, 2016. He was sentenced to an adult sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years; his lawyers have filed an appeal.

Dene High School held a ceremony Friday to mark the completion of renovations to the front entrance, washrooms and a wellness area.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre said last week it was an exciting time, but the anniversary of the shooting brings mixed feelings.

Jason Young, director of education for Northern Lights School Division, said the school upgrades will help students and staff get over the lasting effects of the shooting.

