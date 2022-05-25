Trudeau thanks Sask. COVID-19 researchers 'on behalf of 38 million Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $32 million in funding for long term care in Saskatchewan.
He made the annoucement during a stop at St. Ann’s Senior Citizens’ Village in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
The money will fund COVID-19 measures such as safer dining practices, increased cleaning and housekeeping and enhanced screening protocols for staff, Trudeau said.
"During the past years, I've had the opportunity to talk with many long term care workers to thank them and hear their stories about their concerns," Trudeau said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with seniors in Saskatoon on May 25, 2022. (Pat McKay/CTV News)
The money will come from the federal Safe Long-term Care Fund.
Trudeau was joined by Saskatchewan Seniors Minister Everett Hindley.
"We appreciate the federal government's support today for the work Saskatchewan has done to improve infection prevention and control measures and long term care for the past couple of years," Hindley said.
He said the money will go to offset costs incurred during the pandemic as the province worked to limit the spread of COVID-19 in long term care homes.
A group of roughly two dozen protesters stood outside the care home, jeering the Prime Minister as he left.
A group of protestors are seen outside a Saskatoon care home Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited on May 25, 2022. (Pat McKay/CTV News)
Wednesday afternoon, Trudeau met agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan.
He then toured the university's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
"On behalf of 38 million Canadians ... thank you for everything you do," Trudeau said outside the facility.
"When the pandemic hit and everyone had to hunker down, you sprung into action. You put aside your research projects and your long standing responsibilities and focused on COVID-19 in extraordinary ways, the first place to sequence, isolate COVID-19 here in Canada, which allowed us to spring into action," Trudeau said.
His last stop of the day is scheduled at a daycare, where he is to meet with families and discuss child care and early learning.
Trudeau was in British Columbia on Monday to attend a memorial ceremony at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., where 215 suspected graves were detected one year ago.
--With Canadian Press files.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
Live updates from the French Conservative leadership debate
The six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating face-to-face in French, in Laval, Que.
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Monkeypox in Canada: PHAC now confirms 16 cases nationwide
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has now confirmed a total of 16 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Quebec.
'How to Murder Your Husband' author found guilty of murder
A jury in Portland has convicted a self-published romance novelist - who once wrote an essay titled 'How to Murder Your Husband' - of fatally shooting her husband four years ago.
Who controls the price of crude oil?
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
Regina
-
'All it takes is one': Sask. RCMP partner with Washington police to publicize disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Washington State Patrol announced a collaboration of efforts to locate Mekayla Bali, who was 16-years-old when she was last on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton.
-
'Deaf Shame to Deaf Same': Art exhibit aims to destigmatize hearing loss
A new art exhibit at the George Bothwell Library is hoping to examine and remove the feeling of shame associated with people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
Winnipeg
-
'We will take action': Manitoba not ruling out military help as emergency rooms overflow
The Manitoba Government could turn to the military for help as it struggles with staffing shortages, overcrowding, and in some cases, temporary closures of emergency rooms.
-
Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
The Manitoba government is hinting it may allow more alcohol sales through private channels to boost customer convenience.
-
Pole knocked down on St. Anne's Road leads to power outage: Manitoba Hydro
Hundreds of residents in River Park South were left without power Wednesday evening after a pole was knocked down on St. Anne's Road.
Calgary
-
Calgary retains commercial real estate team to revive new arena
The City of Calgary has recruited three people from the commercial real-estate sector in an effort to get a new event centre to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't receive their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
-
Texas shooting aftermath: Attention turns to Calgary school safety, youth mental health support
After a massacre at a Texas elementary school, some are looking into safety protections against gun violence in Calgary's school system while mental health experts are offering advice for difficult conversations about mass shootings.
Edmonton
-
'Still can't believe it': 1st period proposal makes Game 4 victory that much sweeter for Oilers fan
Even though they cheer for opposite teams, a proposal by a Flames fan at Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta received a resounding "yes" from the Oilers-loving bride to be.
-
School resource officers make students feel safer, new report finds
Edmonton’s School Resource Officer Program has received a passing grade in a new report that was presented to Catholic School Trustees on Wednesday.
-
Shandro takes shots at Edmonton councillors over police budget, but misses on some facts
Alberta's justice minister is facing criticism for "strange" and "remarkably unhelpful" comments he made in the legislature on Tuesday when an NDP MLA asked him to help fight crime in Chinatown.
Toronto
-
Was your home damaged by the Ontario storm? Insurance companies say payouts could take weeks to process
The insurance industry says it could take up to six weeks to get an idea of how many hundreds of millions of dollars in pay outs will be required from the weekend storm that brought death and destruction to Ontario and Quebec, but that early estimates are substantial.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
'The opportunities are endless': These are the tools Ontarians are using to make some extra cash
People all across Ontario are getting creative when it comes to netting a secondary income, otherwise known as a “side hustle,” and many are turning to secondhand economies thriving on online platforms.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed.
-
One generator powering five homes: sharing kindness and electricity
Out of the tragedy of Saturday’s storm, come stories of people helping each other.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police use Taser on suicidal man, give each other fist bumps in social media video
A social media video that captures the moment a man gets Tasered by a Vancouver police officer is prompting calls for more training for police going out mental health calls.
-
Logging protesters' tactics questioned after manure dumped at B.C. premier's office
Things got messy at B.C. Premier John Horgan's constituency office Wednesday.
-
B.C. not promising additional help for couple paying out of pocket for cancer treatment
The province is not promising any additional help to a Coquitlam woman with stage 4 breast cancer who is having to pay about $1200 a month for her treatment.
Montreal
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Quebec to provide update on monkeypox outbreak as province confirms 16 cases
Quebec's public health department is set to give its first press conference on the growing monkeypox outbreak as the province recorded its 16th confirmed case Wednesday.
-
With adoption of Bill 96, reconciliation 'is out of the window,' say Indigenous leaders
Indigenous communities in Quebec say the language law passed Tuesday will harm the education prospects of their youth and undermine reconciliation in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
DFO investigating dead porpoise found near Victoria
Authorities are investigating Wednesday after the body of a porpoise was discovered on a beach near Victoria.
-
3 men arrested after drive-by bear spray attack in Victoria
Victoria police say three men were arrested after a random bear spray attack occurred on Monday.
-
What happened to the Very Good Butchers? Plant-based meat company closing most B.C. operations
A British Columbia company that was once at the forefront of the booming plant-based meats industry is shuttering stores and production plants as it struggles to survive.
Atlantic
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
-
Control issues: Stark differences between U.S. and Canadian gun laws
Speaking off-script at an event in Halifax Wednesday morning, Canada's Minister of Public Safety said he was gutted by the latest mass shooting south of the border - the 27th in a school this year alone.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay’s outdoor Farmers’ Market open for summer season
It’s a sign that summer is on the horizon. Farmers’ markets are opening in cities and towns across the north.
-
Big names running to represent Algoma-Manitoulin
Health care appears to be one of the bigger issues for voters along the North Shore as they get set to cast ballots in Algoma-Manitoulin.
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
London
-
Three Londoners charged after vehicle strikes police cruiser
Two men and one woman are facing charges Wednesday after police say their vehicle struck a London police cruiser and then the suspects fled the scene on foot over the weekend.
-
Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.
-
'Extremely disappointing, extremely frustrating': Pride flags stolen, defaced in Norwich
Jeff Ducharme was in his home office when a young man in a truck pulled up, ran up to the front of his home in Norwich, Ont. and stole his pride flag in broad daylight.