Trial set to begin in ex-NFL player's road-rage killing
Joe McKnight, then a rookie with the New York Jets, stretches during rookie football mini-camp on Friday, April 30, 2010, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Kevin McGill, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:48AM CST
GRETNA, La. -- The trial in a road-rage shooting that left a former NFL football player Joe McKnight dead is set to begin in a New Orleans suburb.
Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2016, shooting of the former running back.
McKnight played college ball at Southern California before three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Police said the confrontation took place as they were travelling over a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighbouring Jefferson Parish.
Gasser's attorneys have cast the 28-year-old McKnight as the aggressor and are expected to argue Gasser shot in self-defence.
Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday.
More Stories
- Muslims fear backlash over hijab hoax as school takes heat for press conference 6
- Hemp farmers hope marijuana legalization in Canada will benefit business 1
- Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir will carry Canada's Olympic flag in Pyeongchang 1
- Trial set to begin in ex-NFL player's road-rage killing
- Seven-year sentence for woman guilty of manslaughter in friend’s death 1
- Alberta, Saskatchewan to meet on licence plate dispute, but can't agree on site
- Methadone overdose killed inmate at Saskatoon Correctional Centre, inquest hears 1
- La Ronge town council approves liquor sale restrictions