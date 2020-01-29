SASKATOON -- Most of Saskatchewan is dealing with freezing drizzle and a Fog Advisory Wednesday morning. Slippery roads and reduced visibility are joining forces to create a dangerous mix.

Temperatures remain well above the seasonal average, and are expected to warm even more in the next few days.

Overnight flurries are being forecast for Wednesday evening, lasting into Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Fog/PM Clouds

High: -4 C

Evening: -6 C

Thursday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -1 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: 1 C