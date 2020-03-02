SASKATOON -- A job fair was held Monday at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge with a focus on connecting transgender and two-spirit people with potential employers.

Nillin Lore, who is with Trans Sask, the organization behind the event, knows first-hand some of the challenges trans people can face when looking for work.

"I went a long time without having any work and with having difficulty going into interviews based upon my gender expression and my identity, throwing off interviewers and maybe making them feel uncomfortable with hiring me, whether that's through some explicit biases or some internal discrimination or misunderstandings that they had."

Lore says trans people are sometimes forced to hide who they are which can be damaging to their mental health.