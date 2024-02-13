Traffic rerouted out of Warman after car hits pedestrian

Morning traffic between Warman and Saskatoon was rerouted on Tuesday following a collision near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 784 out of the city.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP shut down the southbound lanes of the busy Highway 11 near the intersection while first responders attended to the crash.

According to an X post from Warman Fire Rescue, the collision was between a car and pedestrian.

Medavie treated a patient at the scene and STARS air ambulance transported them to hospital.

The condition of the patient is not known.

RCMP said the highway was reopened by 11 a.m.