    • Toronto man in custody for reported theft at Saskatoon jewellery store

    (Dale Cooper / CTV News) (Dale Cooper / CTV News)
    A Toronto man was charged with a robbery offence following a theft at a Saskatoon jewellery store.

    Over the noon hour on Monday, a robbery was reported GMG Jewellers.

    According to a police news release, a caller described a man wearing a mask and wielding a crowbar entering a jewellery store.

    The caller told police that the suspect smashed a display case and stole merchandise before fleeing the store.

    “Two patrol officers walking nearby observed the suspect fleeing prior to the incident having been reported to [police], and placed him under arrest,” the police news release said.

    Police said the 27-year-old man was transported to detention and the stolen items – located on his person – were seized.

     The man was charged with several offences along with the robbery.

