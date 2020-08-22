SASKATOON -- The Meadow Lake, Prince Albert and La Ronge areas are under tornado watches.

“An upper disturbance tracking into central Saskatchewan will bring a risk of severe thunderstorms to the region later today,” according to the Environment Canada website.

“The environment will be conducive for these thunderstorms to become tornadic. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

Areas around Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Humboldt, Île à la Crosse, Melfort and the Battlefords are under thunderstorm watches.