Tornado watch issued for Meadow Lake, Prince Albert, La Ronge
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 12:54PM CST Last Updated Saturday, August 22, 2020 1:48PM CST
A storm over Saskatoon is pictured in this undated file photo. (Tornadohunter.com)
SASKATOON -- The Meadow Lake, Prince Albert and La Ronge areas are under tornado watches.
“An upper disturbance tracking into central Saskatchewan will bring a risk of severe thunderstorms to the region later today,” according to the Environment Canada website.
“The environment will be conducive for these thunderstorms to become tornadic. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.
“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”
Areas around Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Humboldt, Île à la Crosse, Melfort and the Battlefords are under thunderstorm watches.