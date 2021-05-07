SASKATOON -- The province’s vaccine rollout continues as pharmacies are getting in on the charge to immunize residents.

“Today is very exciting. We would like to do our part in putting vaccines into the arms of Canadians,” said associate owner of Shoppers Drug Mart Grosvenor Park Susan Belyk.

The store was given an allotment of 150 vaccines.

“Probably by midafternoon tomorrow, we will be finished our allotment.”

More than 60 pharmacies in Saskatoon are administering the vaccine.

As of Friday, anyone 35 and older can register for the vaccine as well as eligible frontline workers.

“This is very exciting for pharmacists to be a part of the health care professionals immunizing Canadians.”

Belyk says her pharmacy has been busy trying to administering the doses, which they began doing Thursday evening.

“It was quick, nice and painless,” said Colin Lee, who received his vaccination. “The sooner we can all get vaccinated the sooner we can get back to normal.”

Lee says the process was rapid and easy.

Richard Fast was another person who received his vaccine on Friday.

“It went smoothly. I never worry about getting a needle anyways.”

Fast is 61 and opted to wait for pharmacies to offer them.

“No more worries about waiting in lineups, that’s what I couldn’t handle.”

Shoppers Drug Mart expected more doses to be provided by the health ministry when readily available.